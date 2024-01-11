Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Indian Navy is planning to establish a low-frequency radar station in the forest area of the Damagundam temple premises in Parigi.

For further consultations on the project, Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy, along with a team led by Navy Commander Karthik Shankar, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that Indian Navy Project 'Low Frequency Radar Station' works will start soon in the forest area at Damagundam temple premises without causing any trouble to the holy place or environment in Parigi Assembly Constituency. The CM said that the temple will be developed in the same area without any hurdles," read an official release on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Navy Commander Karthik Shankar briefed the chief minister on the Low Frequency Radar Station. He said the Parigi area will be developed through the coming of the heavily equipped radar station.

"The Navy Commander also explained to CM Revanth Reddy that job opportunities would also be provided. The Chief Minister asked the Parigi MLA to coordinate with Navy officials to begin the work," the release stated.

Colonel Himvant Reddy, Navy Staff: Sandeep Das, Raj Bir Singh, Mani Sharma, Manoj Sharma and others were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

