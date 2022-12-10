Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a woman was kidnapped from her residence in broad daylight in the Adibatla area in Ranga Reddy, Telangana, police said.

As per reports, the woman's parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house and forcibly took their 24 years old daughter Vaishali away.

The accused also vandalised the house, added the parents.

The police officials spoke to the parents and took their inputs.

"It is definitely a serious offence. We will inform further developments later. We have registered cases under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation underway," said Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

