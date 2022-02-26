Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): A women trainee pilot died after an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Thungathurthy village of Telangana's Nalgonda district, local police on Saturday.

"A woman trainee pilot died in the plane crash in Thungathurthy village. The aircraft belongs to a private aviation academy. Further investigation underway," said P Paramesh, sub-inspector, Nalgonda.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia extended condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased pilot.

"Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana. An investigation team has been rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones," tweeted Scindia. (ANI)

