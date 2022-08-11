Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): Youth from across the world waved the Indian National Flag at the world's largest meditation centre in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday.

A National Tiranga campaign was organised today at the Kanha Shanti Vanam at 9 am, a day before the Kindness summit was to be held to pay a tribute to 75 years of India's independence. A total of 275 youth carried the national flag cheering for India.

Also Read | Coal Scam: After IPS, Now ED Summons Five IAS Officers From West Bengal to Delhi.

The youth had arrived at the Heartfulness headquarters for the International Rising With Kindness Summit, which is slated between August 12 and August 14.

The significance of the event increased due to participants from foreign countries holding the Tricolour.

Also Read | Giant Python on Truck! 15 Feet-Long Python Travels From Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, Watch Viral Snake Video.

One of the participants hailing from France, Lee expressed said, "We are happy to be here as part of the Heartfulness arising with the Kindness Youth Summit which coincided with India's 75th Independence Day."

"It is a great joy to take part in these celebrations at Kanha Shantivanam along with 275 others in front of this magnificent meditation centre which is the world's largest," Lee said.

"For us, Heartfulness Centre and India are like a home. There are so many magnificent things this country and the Heartfulness Meditation practice have to offer to us. While we are here to be a part of the Heartfulness Rising with Kindness Youth Summit, being part of India's Independence Day celebrations too brings immense joy to us," another participant from France Theo said.

"It was an exhilarating experience to wave the Indian flag with other youths here for the summit. The diversity, culture and feeling of being always welcomed by this country is something that one cannot miss," Theo said.

Heartfulness Centre has been organizing campaigns to help youth cultivate compassion and treat everyone equally.

The upcoming Kindness summit is designed with the same idea, but even before the event kicked off, it already attracted numerous participants, who arrived at Kanha and became a part of the Independence Day fervour.

Many thought-leaders of repute, social media influencers and other eminent personalities and at least 10,000 participants from around the world will be present at the Heartfulness Headquarters for the summit which is brought by the Heartfulness, UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is sponsored by the Reliance Industries Ltd, and Jio Digital, and cosponsored by Zscaler and Adidez Institute Worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)