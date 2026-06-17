India News | Telangana: Youth Killed, Pillion Rider Injured in High-speed Bike Crash in Rangareddy

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): A tragic road accident occurred on Wednesday near Kali Mandir Road within the Narsingi police station limits in Rangareddy district, resulting in the death of a youth and injuries to a pillion rider after their motorcycle rammed into a divider.

Narsingi Police stated, "A youth died, and his pillion rider was injured after their bike crashed into a divider on Kali Mandir Road under Narsingi Police Station limits in Rangareddy district."

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Police have shifted the deceased's body for post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter.

According to police, "The youth was riding at high speed while recording a video on his phone and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He lost control of the bike and rammed into a divider. The rider died on the spot, while the pillion rider sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment."

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The entire accident was captured on the pillion rider's phone and is now circulating widely on social media. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter, police said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car amidst heavy rainfall in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district. Police and locals retrieved the two bodies from the debris. The victims died on the spot while their car was parked.

According to a Mahabubnagar Police official, "The incident occurred while they were parking their car. During heavy rainfall, the wall suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle. The two people inside died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Jaganath Reddy, 30, a native of Tirupati working as an accountant, and Santosh, a native of West Bengal working in construction. We have shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter."

In another incident, on Friday night, a father and his daughter died after being electrocuted in Hyderabad when a tree fell on their car during heavy rain. The incident occurred within the limits of Alwal Police Station.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sandeep and his daughter Rithika."Heavy rain had caused a tree to fall on their car. While they were trying to remove it, the tree came into contact with a live electric wire, resulting in both of them being electrocuted on the spot," Alwal police stated.

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination, and officials investigated the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)