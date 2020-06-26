Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): The total count of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 11,364 after 920 cases of the infection were registered.

The state health department in a bulletin informed that out of the total cases, there are currently 6,446 active cases.

The bulletin said that 327 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the count of patients discharged to 4,688.

Five more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state, taking the number of fatalities to 230.

A total of 70,394 samples have been tested so far, out of which 59,570 samples have tested negative.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

