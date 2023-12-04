New Delhi, December 4: After a mega win in Telangana, Congress state in-charge Manikrao Thakare and the party's special observer for the state will submit the report of the Congress Legislature Party meeting to party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. The decision on CM is to be taken after the report is submitted to the party president. Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy is the frontrunner for the CM post.

"The decision on CM is to be taken after the report is submitted to the party president. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy is the frontrunner for the CM post," sources said on Monday. Meanwhile, when asked who would become the CM of Telangana, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said that the opinions of all the MLAs are being considered. Telangana CM Selection: Congress Leaves Decision on Selection of Chief Minister to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

"I can't tell anything now; the opinions of all the MLAs are being considered," Ajay Kumar said. In a historical win in the Telangana assembly polls, the Congress is set to form government in the 119-member assembly state, as it crosses the majority mark by securing 64 seats. Who Is Revanth Reddy? Telangana Congress President, Who Had Links With ABVP, Now Emerges as Top Contender of CM Post

The BRS has won 38 seats. The BJP has won 8 seats. AIMIM has won 7 seats and CPI has won 1 seat. The Congress has dethroned the Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), which has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)