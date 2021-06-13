Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): An old regional library in Warangal, Telangana has been given a makeover by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, giving it a look of a bookshelf.

The building of the library now wears a look of an enormous bookshelf besides which a girl can be seen avidly reading a book. The interior walls of the library are also covered with unique murals of fictional characters.

The authorities stepped forward to restore and renovate the old library building. The project involved fixing the roofs of the buildings, replacing age-old furniture and providing basic infrastructure under the Smart City mission.

Appreciating the work being done by the Great Warangal Municipal Corporation, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K Taraka Ramarao appreciated the revamped look of the regional library and further complimented the work of the Municipal Corporation.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Loved the revamped look of the regional library of Warangal. My compliments to Great Warangal Municipal Corporation and team on a great job." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)