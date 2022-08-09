New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): With the 5G spectrum auction concluding recently, Telecom inventor-entrepreneur Sam Pitroda complimented Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and said that the 5G will open new horizons in different fields.

Taking to Twitter he extended his greetings and said, "My compliments to @AshwiniVaishnaw, Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT, Telecom Commission, @DoT_India, @TRAI, @CDOT_India, Telecom Engineers, Entrepreneurs, #Startups, Operators, and others for a successful auction of the #5GSpectrum and associated opportunities. 5G."

Also Read | Manipur Highway Blockade: Over 700 Vehicles Stranded, Internet Suspended.

He further highlighted that the new spectrum will not only provide substantial-high speed and low latency but will open a new horizon for new use cases.

"The #5G will not only provide substantial-high speed and low latency but will open a new horizon for new use cases in agriculture, business and finance. Education, health, export, energy and governance will improve productivity, efficiency, affordability scalability and sustainability," he added in another tweet.

Also Read | Hyderabad: TRS Leader Paddagani Prasad Goud Arrested for Attempt To Kill MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

His statements came in wake of the recently concluded 5G auctions which were marked complete after 40 rounds and 7 straight days on August 1, fetching over Rs 1.50 trillion, higher than the government's expectations.

Calling it a massive victory for the Indian Telecom community, Pitroda also highlighted that Indian talent was used to build different aspects for the project.

"In particular, my special compliments for developing 5G related technologies (including C band for tower interconnectivity) and equipment in India, using Indian talent and mfg. resources to produce 5G hardware and Software in India for the Indian and global market," he added.

He also stressed that the nation took a huge step forward and deserves global recognition, respect and rewards for 5G and in a tweet said, "For India to have Indian designed and developed #5G is a huge step forward and deserves global recognition, respect and rewards. Done right, it will create a considerable export potential for Indian Telecom Industry."

Leading telecom operators Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) and Bharti Airtel (Airtel) emerged as the top bidders at the recently concluded spectrum auction.

Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum auction.

Allocation of spectrums to the telecom operators is expected before August 15, and the initial 5G services in the country will start subsequently in several Indian cities.

"By the end of this year, we are likely to see indigenously developed, and manufactured 5G stack, getting deployed, in rolling out 5G network in India. Our engineers have developed, a set of 5G standards, which will facilitate the spread of 5G network in rural areas," said Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay. 5G services are expected to be about 10 times faster than 4G.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)