India News | Telegram Moves Delhi High Court Against Temporary Ban over NEET-UG Re-exam

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI): Instant messaging platform Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the Central government's decision to temporarily block its operations in India until June 22 in connection with the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

The matter was mentioned on an urgent basis before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia by Advocate Madhav Khosla. The Court agreed to hear the plea later in the day.

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According to lawyers appearing in the case, the temporary restriction has affected more than 150 million Telegram users across India.

The Centre had ordered the blocking of Telegram following a request from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which alleged that the platform was being used by organised cheating rackets to mislead and defraud candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21.

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Following the government's direction, telecom operators reportedly began restricting access to Telegram, while the application's listing was removed from major app stores. The government has described the move as a temporary and targeted measure aimed at preventing the circulation of leaked examination material and related scams ahead of the re-test.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticised the blocking order, stating that the platform had already removed hundreds of channels allegedly involved in sharing leaked examination content and scams. He said the ban affects millions of ordinary users and argued that illegal activities could shift to other platforms.

The NTA, however, maintained that the decision was necessary to ensure a fair and secure examination process. It also said the restriction is limited in duration and would be lifted after the re-examination.

The Delhi High Court is expected to examine the legality and proportionality of the government's decision, as well as its impact on users and digital communication services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)