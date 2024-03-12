Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Telengana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated the new electric Green Metro Express and non-AC buses at NTR Marg in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched the new Electric Green Metro Express non-AC buses in the city today.

Along with the Deputy Chief Minister, Transport and Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were also present at the launch.

Later, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy drove the newly launched bus to the Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad today.

Earlier in the last month, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated 100 buses at Necklace Road, Hyderabad.

The ceremony was organised by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The State Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Ministers Sridhar Babu, Seethakka and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Following the inauguration, the state ministers, including the Chief Minister, boarded the bus and took a ride. (ANI)

