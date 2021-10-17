Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) Union Minister Kapil Patil has asked BJP activists to ensure the benefits of Central government schemes reach the end beneficiaries and highlight instances where it is not.

He was speaking at a function on Saturday where he was felicitated by the BJP OBC and OBC Yuva Morcha in Sahapur.

There are 64 citizen welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government and all must reach the end beneficiary, adding that at least 250 out of 350 families in a normal village can be helped through them.

He claimed MHADA and CIDCO did not inform citizens about housing schemes underway in Thane and adjoining areas and asked BJP activists to be alert to such instances and bring it to his notice as the Centre provides grants for such schemes.

