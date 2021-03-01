Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) The MeT Office on Monday issued an alert regarding rise in temperature by 5 degree Celsius in several parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

There is no large change both in minimum (Night) temperature and maximum temperature during next 4-5 days, the MeT, office Bhubaneswar, said, adding that the day temperature is very likely to be above normal by 3-4 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 2-3 days.

"Also hot weather condition with above normal maximum temperature (Day temperature) by about 5 degree Celsius very likely at some places over the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, Boudh, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Nayagarh during next 24 hours," it said in a statement.

The MeT office also advised people to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during noon time (around 1100 hours IST 1500 hours IST) in these areas.

Baripada and Talcher on Monday were the hottest place in the state at 39.8 degree Celsius followed by Angul (39.7) Boudh (39.5), Bhubaneswar and Bolangir (39), the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

