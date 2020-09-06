East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): A chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in East Godavari district caught fire here in the early hours of Sunday.

There were however, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Also Read | Total 4,88,31,145 COVID-19 Samples Tested in India Till September 5, Says ICMR: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 6, 2020.

A team of police and fire bridge has rushed to the spot and are investigating.

According to the police, a chariot of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi village caught fire at around 1 am. The fire was extinguished by 3 am.

Also Read | Syed Salahuddin, Chief of Terror Outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, ‘Bona Fide Official of ISI’, Says Pakistani Govt Document.

Sakhinetipalli sub-inspector Ch Gopalakrishna said, "There is no other property loss and no one was injured as the chariot shed was almost 200 meters away from the temple."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)