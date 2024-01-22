Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): After the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to boundless celebrations and joyous chants and drumrolls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the shrine has come up exactly where it was resolved to be built.

Addressing dignitaries in attendance at the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' event on Monday, CM Adityanath said, "The temple has come up exactly where it was resolved to be built several years ago. This historic moment, which had been eagerly anticipated across generations, arrived after 500 years. In a moment such as this, a gamut of emotions takes hold and one struggles to put one's feelings in words. My mind, too, is caught up in a whirl of emotions. I am profoundly moved and overwhelmed as I stand here among all of you. I can doubtlessly say that each and every one of you must be experiencing a similar torrent of emotions."

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Increase Import Duty on Domestic Paper, Paperboards to 25% in Budget, Says IPMA.

"On this historic and profoundly sacred occasion, every city and village in the country has transformed into Ayodhya Dham. Every route today has converged towards the birthplace of Shri Ram," the CM added.

Noting the tears of joy among many as they chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Ram, Ram', CM Adityanath said, "The whole country is 'Rammay' (obsessed with Lord Ram). The sights and sounds around us may give us the impression that we have entered 'Treta Yug'. As Prabhu Shri Ram takes his throne today, it marks the fulfilment of a resolve. We are all overcome with emotion. Joy, pride, and a profound sense of contentment fill the hearts of every Ram Bhakt on this auspicious day. The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. Nearly five centuries went by in anticipation of this emotional moment. Ram Bhakts across several generations left for their heavenly abode ('Saketdham') with regret of an unfulfilled wish in their hearts, as the wait got more prolonged and the struggle continued."

Also Read | Laser, Light Show Organised at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya After Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla (See Pics and Videos).

He added that the Ram Janmnabhoomi Movement was, perhaps, the first the only one of its kind where the majority community in a country fought for so many years and at so many levels on their own soil for the construction of a temple at the birthplace of their idol.

"Everyone, from ascetics, seers, priests, Nagas, and Nihangs to intellectuals, politicians, and tribals rose above their caste, creed, thoughts, philosophies and their ways of worship and dedicated themselves to the cause of Prabhu Ram. Today marks the joyous and momentous culmination of their efforts that went into this grand temple rising from its ruins again. The sacrifices and penance of millions of Sanatanis (believers of Sanatan dharma) bore fruit today. There is a deep sense of satisfaction that the temple, today, is standing exactly where it was resolved to be built many years ago," Adityanath said.

Also expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the centuries-old temple dispute saw closure after the landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2019, the CM said, "I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping us realise this long-held 'sankalp' (resolve) and 'sadhana' (devotion) and bringing an end to our prolonged wait. We are all privileged to have witnessed the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the 'Bal Vigraha' of Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum, which was performed in accordance with Vedic rituals. Blessed be the maker who gave a concrete shape to our sacred impression of Shri Ram Lalla."

"Even as I am in the grip of a gamut of thoughts and emotions, I am reminded of the virtues of our revered saints. Our souls that had been in torment all these years are finally at peace. I offer my deepest respect to the sacred memory of our forbears who sacrificed their lives for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya. It was not just a test of our Santani roots and beliefs but also the collective awakening of a nation. It was the thread of unity that ties us all together," the CM added.

"Our generation is fortunate to have witnessed the completion of this work in the service of Shri Ram. Ayodhya, which was also known as Amravati of Avani' and 'Vaikuntha,' remained cursed for centuries, facing neglect and contempt as the dispute over the birthplace of Prabhu Ram prevailed. Our 'Sanatan Aastha' continued to be trampled upon on our own soil," the CM remarked.

He added that among the many lessons that one can draw from Lord Ram's life are 'dignified conduct' and the importance of 'self-restraint'.

"With each new day, our resolve grew stronger. Today, Ayodhya is basking in the glory of Treta Yug. It has emerged as a global centre in terms of divinity and grandeur while affirming its status as the 'cultural capital of the world'. This transformation was made possible through unshakeable resolve, iron will and the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister," he said.

Expanding on Ayodhya's overhaul, the CM added, "Nobody would have imagined an airport in Ayodhya even a few years ago. Yet, here we are, receiving visitors who are arriving by air. Today, this city has an airport, a four-lane highway and boat cruises on the Sarayu River. This dream would never have come true had it not been for the double-engine government. Thousands of crores have gone into making this city what it is today. We are also working on the preservation and maintenance of various landmarks here such as Ram Ji Ki Paidi, Naya Ghat, Guptar Ghat and Brahmakund, among others. Work on setting up Ramayana galleries on the Ram Van Gaman Path is also underway." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)