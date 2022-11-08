Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): A Bengaluru court on Monday gave directions to temporarily block the Twitter accounts of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music "by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2".

A complaint was filed by MRT music and FIR was lodged against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate at Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant MRT music's manager M Naveen Kumar alleged that Ramesh had on his official Twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission.

The Congress said it is pursuing legal remedies.

"We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC and BJY SM handles. We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of order has been received. We're pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal," the party said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed the Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kamareddy and the march is scheduled to enter Maharashtra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 60 days on Sunday. (ANI)

