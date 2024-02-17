New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): More than eight people sustained injuries after a structure installed near Gate number 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital collapsed on Saturday, Delhi Police said.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade and Delhi Police, are on the spot and conducting rescue operations.

More details awaited. (ANI)

