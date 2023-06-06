Bhubaneswar, June 6: A 10-member CBI team reached the site of train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Tuesday as part of its investigations into the tragedy that took place on June 2 and resulted in death of 275 people. The CBI is probing the accident that involved two passenger and a goods train.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Sunday said that the Railway Board had recommended a CBI probe into the tragic accident. The minister had also said that the accident occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking". Odisha Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 278 in Balasore Triple Train Crash As Three More Succumb to Injuries.

CBI Team Visits Crash Site of Train Accident in Balasore

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that facilitates safe movement of a train through an arrangement of tracks. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is safe. Balasore Train Tragedy: Dead Body Identification Major Challenge for Odisha Government After Triple Train Crash.

The Railways is also conducting a probe into the accident. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

