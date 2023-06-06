Bhubaneswar, June 6: A 10-member CBI team reached the site of train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Tuesday as part of its investigations into the tragedy that took place on June 2 and resulted in death of 275 people. The CBI is probing the accident that involved two passenger and a goods train.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Sunday said that the Railway Board had recommended a CBI probe into the tragic accident. The minister had also said that the accident occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking". Odisha Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 278 in Balasore Triple Train Crash As Three More Succumb to Injuries.

CBI Team Visits Crash Site of Train Accident in Balasore

#WATCH | A 10-member CBI team at the site of the three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore pic.twitter.com/3Saro12Mlj — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that facilitates safe movement of a train through an arrangement of tracks. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is safe. Balasore Train Tragedy: Dead Body Identification Major Challenge for Odisha Government After Triple Train Crash.

The Railways is also conducting a probe into the accident. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)