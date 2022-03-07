Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Ten students of a Polytechnic College in Dibai of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder suddenly burst itself in the hostel kitchen, informed Bulandhshahr District Magistrate CP Singh.

After the incident, the students were immediately sent to Aligarh Higher Medical Centre. The students are said to be out of danger.

Also Read | Realme C35 With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India; First Sale on March 12, 2022.

"Today at 9 am in the hostel kitchen of Government Polytechnic Dibai, a small cylinder of 5 kg burst itself while the food was being cooked. 10 students have suffered burn injuries. They have been admitted to the Aligarh Higher Medical centre. The students are out of danger. SSP and I are going to meet the students," said the DM.

No student is seriously injured," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Nawab Malik Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody Till March 21 in Money Laundering Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)