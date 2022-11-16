New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Terminal benefits, unless withheld for a valid reason, should normally be paid at the earliest to a retired employee who looks forward to getting them as succour in old age, the Delhi High Court has said.

The court's observation came on a petition by a private school employee seeking terminal benefits, including leave encashment, gratuity, arrears of salary as well as the differential amount payable to her for the period she was illegally suspended from service.

The school opposed the petitioner's claim contending terminal benefits can be released to her only after disciplinary proceedings pending against her gets over. It said the proceedings can be completed only after the disposal of another case filed by her on that aspect before the high court.

The court observed even though the school's contention “appears to be attractive on the first blush”, it needed to be noted that the disciplinary proceedings have been stayed by the high court on the basis of prima facie merit, and it would be highly unfair and against the interest of justice if the petitioner is not paid her terminal dues.

“An employee who superannuates from an organisation after a long service looks up to the terminal benefits with a hope that the said amount will act as a succour to him/her in old age and therefore, the same should, unless withheld for any valid reason, normally be paid to the employee at the earliest,” said Justice Rekha Palli in an order dated November 14.

The court said the petitioner cannot be made to suffer merely because she has chosen to assail the disciplinary proceedings and therefore must receive all her terminal benefits at the earliest.

However, in order to protect the interest of the respondent school, the court directed that the benefits, including arrears of salary as per the recommendations of the 6th and 7th Central Pay Commission, leave encashment and gratuity will be released to her subject to her filing an undertaking before the court that in case any penalty is imposed on her warranting recoveries to be made, she will, subject to any appellate remedy, abide by the terms.

As far as the petitioner's suspension was concerned, the court said it was bad in law in the absence of prior approval of the Directorate of Education.

It said she will be entitled to full salary for the period during which she remained illegally suspended and directed the school to release the amount to her for that period as well.

