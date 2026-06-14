India News | Territorial Army Launches Yamuna Clean-up Drive, Calls It an 'opportunity for Change'

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Several personnel of the Territorial Army on Sunday participated in a cleaning drive along different stretches of the Yamuna River in the national capital as part of ongoing efforts to restore and rejuvenate the river ecosystem.

Speaking to ANI, Lieutenant Colonel Anurag Singh, Officer Commanding of the Yamuna Task Force, said the initiative should not be viewed as a challenge but as a structured and achievable mission aimed at bringing about positive change. He said the task force has put in place a comprehensive action plan with clearly defined goals and measurable outcomes.

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"I would not call this a challenge. In terms of the mandate given to us, I do not see it as a challenge, but rather as a well-planned, executable strategy to overcome the mindset that nothing can change... We have submitted our annual, weekly, and daily programmes, which focus on outcome-based, quantifiable, and tangible results. Therefore, with these structures in place, I do not see this as a challenge, but as an opportunity for the participation of both the people and the Indian Army," said Lieutenant Colonel Anurag Singh.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the 'Maa Yamuna Riverbank Cleanliness Drive' at Dashmesh Ghat in Geeta Colony, as the Delhi government organised a large-scale cleanliness campaign across 28 ghats along the Yamuna River.

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The initiative saw participation from senior BJP leaders and public representatives, with multiple cleanliness drives carried out simultaneously at different locations along the riverbank.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma took part in the drive at Hathi Ghat, where he emphasised the government's commitment to cleaning the Yamuna and credited leadership support for ongoing efforts.

Speaking on the initiative, Verma said, "Efforts are being made to clean the Yamuna. Prime Minister Modi has always issued clear directives regarding this. We have received explicit instructions, continuous meetings with our Home Minister--who seeks comprehensive updates every twenty days--and full cooperation from the Chief Minister. With such immense support and blessings, nothing can stop the cleaning of Mother Yamuna. In three years, you will witness a significant transformation in the Yamuna..."

BJP MLA Shikha Rai, who also participated in the cleanliness drive, highlighted ongoing public engagement and termed the initiative part of a broader service campaign.

"Prime Minister Modi's 12-year term has been completed. Today, he has become the longest-serving Prime Minister of our country. Every person in the country is ready to serve the nation shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi... For that, a full fortnight has been dedicated to service activities... Here, local residents are participating in their respective places...," she said.

She added, "Today has been kept special for the cleaning of the Yamuna River... Previous governments continuously neglected the Yamuna River. Before our government came to power, the situation was such that we could see foam from chemicals on the Yamuna River... I believe this is a very big effort. This effort will successfully show its results."

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also participated in the drive at Purana Pul, where he stressed the importance of transforming the initiative into a mass public movement.

"Thousands of people are participating in this campaign for a clean Yamuna; the initiative has begun with a firm resolve to ensure the river flows continuously and remains pristine. It is essential to transform this into a mass movement, driven by the conviction that the Yamuna will regain its lost glory and the pride of Delhi's residents will be restored. We believe the river will once again flow freely in its divine, majestic form..."

The cleanliness campaign witnessed participation from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Minister Parvesh Verma, MLA Shikha Rai, Speaker Vijender Gupta, along with several party workers and local residents across multiple ghats, including Dashmesh Ghat and Hathi Ghat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)