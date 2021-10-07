Jammu, Oct 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday said the targeted killings of civilians by militants is aimed at to derail the ongoing peace process and trigger a fresh exodus of minorities from the Valley

It said the party will take every possible measure to ensure the safety of civilians in Kashmir, especially the minorities, to keep alive the basic principle of ‘Kashmiriyat'.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra, Son of Minister Ajay Mishra, Summoned for Questioning.

J-K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said such terror attacks are being carried out at a time when “peace has finally returned” to the valley and there is a high inflow of tourists and as well as investors to Kashmir.

"These attacks are anti-nation, anti-human and anti-Kashmir. It tends to send signals to people visiting the valley to get dissuaded which interalia will affect masses in Valley," he said.

Also Read | BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Examination Final Result Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

"We strongly condemned the recent spurt in terror attacks in Kashmir to selectively hit the soft targets. It is an effort to derail the ongoing peace process and developmental activities in the union territory," Seth said.

He said targeting people who had remained in the valley despite terrorism all these years is with the intent to cause fear and panic to engineer a fresh exodus of minorities from Kashmir.

J-K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul condemned the “barbaric” act.

He said killings of the two teachers in Srinagar reflect frustration among terrorists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)