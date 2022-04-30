New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Proscribed terrorist organization Kangeleipak Communist Party (KCP) shifted to Delhi six years ago to plan and carry out subversive terror activities, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials said.

According to officials, the outfit was involved in hatching a conspiracy for raising funds by terrorizing and committing extortion from local persons and government officials in Manipur.

The anti-terror agency said the outfit appointed three of its members, including a woman, and they managed to procure hand grenades, pistols, and live cartridges in Manipur.

These terrorists identified as Khoirom Ranjit Singh, Pukhrihongbam Prem Kumar Meitai, and Irungbam Sanatombi Devi-- in furtherance of their conspiracy, "shifted to Delhi to plan and carry out subversive terror activities", said officials.

Initially, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered the case soon after getting inputs about the terror activity belonging to the proscribed terrorist organization Kangeleipak Communist Party (KCP) on January 12, 2017.

The case was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 16, 2017.

The fact was revealed as a special court here in the national capital on Friday sentenced three Manipur-based terrorists--Khoirom Ranjit Singh, Pukhrihongbam Prem Kumar Meitai, and Irungbam Sanatombi Devi -- in the case of Kangeleipak Communist Party (KCP).

Singh and Meitai were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 39,000 each. However, Devi was convicted to five years of rigorous imprisonment and with a fine of Rs 21,000.

All three are charged under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 17, 18B, 20, 20, 38, 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

After investigation, three charge sheets were filed on July 10, 2017, May 24, 2018, and December 28, 2018, against five accused persons.

Kangleipak Communist Party is among the banned terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The group Kangleipak is engaged in armed struggle in Manipur since 1980.

Kangleipak Communist Party was formed on April 13, 1980, under the leadership of Y. Ibohanbi. Although the group is ostensibly Communist, named after the historical name of Manipur, Kangleipak, it is more concerned with the preservation of Meitei culture and demands secession of Manipur from India.

Founder of the Kangleipak Communist Party, Y. Ibohanbi, was killed during a security force operation in 1995. Subsequently, the Kangleipak Communist Party split into several factions such as the ones headed by City Meitei (KCP- City Meitei), Prithvi (KCP-P), Mangang (KCP-M), and Noyon (KCP-N).

On May 30, 2005, four front-ranking KCP cadres, including Moirangthem Boicha alias Prithvi, chief of the KCP-P, and his wife Ibemcha Devi were killed during an encounter with the security forces (SFs) at Nongada Makha Leikai in the Imphal East district.

Following a decision taken during a five-day central committee meeting held during May 4-8, 2006, the Kangleipak Communist Party factions are reported to have merged together. (ANI)

