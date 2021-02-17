Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a terrorist, a most wanted facilitator of terrorist activities, in Poonch from Jammu Airport.

"A terrorist named Sher Ali resident of Dhargloon, Mendhar district Poonch was arrested by District Police, Poonch at Jammu Airport," read the press release by the police.

Sher Ali is the main coordinator and facilitator of terrorist activities of various terrorist groups involving facilitating infiltration of terrorists, smuggling of arms and ammunition, narcotics from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir to Indian Territory from Balakote area of Poonch district.

He has been arrested in connection with a case and is also involved in many other cases of district Poonch.

Ali was involved in sending two Pakistan terrorists from Dabbi area of Balakote Sector on November 24-25, 2020 at the behest of Pakistani handler Sultan. The two terrorists of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi force were later killed in an encounter on December 13 last year in Poshana area of Surankote.

Sher Ali also smuggled arms and ammunition which included 3 pistols and 1 IED besides other ammunition through Balakote Sector in Mendhar district Poonch. The receiver of these weapons namely Mushtaq Ahmed (father of Sher Ali) and Raskeem Akhter (sister of Sher Ali) were arrested by Poonch Police on September 11, 2020, and FIR was registered at the Police Station of Mendher in this regard.

So far, five over ground workers namely Mushtafa, Mohd Yaseen, Younis, Irfan and Raskeem have been arrested who were involved in the terror network led by Sher Ali.

Sher Ali was also involved in drug smuggling along with smuggling of arms and ammunitions and 2 kgs heroine worth approximately Rs 8 crore in the international market were also recovered from this terror network which was meant to be used for terror financing.

So-far from this network five pistols, 13 grenades and one live IED has been recovered. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

