Sringar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary in Jammu and Kashmir and party in-charge of Ladakh, Tarun Chugh expressed condolences on the demise of former senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Mohd Shafi, who was shot dead by terrorists while offering prayers at a mosque in Baramulla on Sunday and said that the attack was not just a "cowardly act" of terrorists but was also an "insult and disgrace to the religious place."

He said, "It was a shame that terrorists fired on Mohammed Shafi, a former SP, during Azan in the mosque, which showed how desperate they are."

Attacking a person in the place of worship was the most heinous crime for which the terrorists will have to pay heavily, Chugh added.

Amid the ongoing search for terrorists in the forests of Rajouri after an ambush attack claimed the lives of four soldiers, unidentified terrorists on Sunday opened fire at the former police officer while he was offering prayers at a mosque at Gantmulla in the Baramulla district.

The slain former police officer was identified as Mohd Shafi, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Terrorists opened fire on the retired police officer while he was offering prayers at a mosque, the police added.

Villagers and family members of Safi paid their last tribute to him by offering prayers.

Earlier in the day, the family members of the deceased retired police officer mourned his loss.

Speaking to ANI, Abdulkareem Mir, the younger brother of Shafi, said, "He was the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and retired from service in 2012. He was a regular at the mosque for 'Aazan'. However, this morning, Shafi (the muezzin, who calls fellow Muslims to prayer) stopped suddenly in between his call for Aazan. At first, we thought that the microphone had stopped working. However, later, we learned to our absolute shock and dismay that he had been fatally shot."

Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

"Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited," the Kashmir Zone Police posted from their official X handle. (ANI)

