Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday and seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive materials, officials said.

Based on specific information from a reliable source regarding suspicious movement in upper Sildhar and the adjoining areas of Ranjati top and Rousouwali top, a joint party of the police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper Sildhar forest, Ranjati top, Rousowali top and the adjoining Dagantop hills areas early in the morning, they said, adding that during the search, an underground hideout was found.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 150 cartridges, a rocket launcher, 16 UBGL grenades, four hand grenades, besides two VHF radio sets with antennas were seized from the terrorist hideout, the officials said.

"The timely recovery of the huge cache of arms and ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident in the otherwise peaceful region and scuttled the nefarious plans of terror outfits to derail peace and harmony in the region south of the Pir Panjal ranges," an official said.

A case under the Explosives Act and other relevant sections of law has been registered at the Mahore police station and a probe has been launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)