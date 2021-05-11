Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): One of three terrorists killed in the encounter that took place earlier today in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district was involved in the Aari Bagh terror attack on the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader last month.

The terrorist has been identified as Ubaid Shafi.

"One of the killed terrorists Ubaid Shafi was involved in Aari Bagh terror attack which was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on the house of a BJP leader on April 1. In that attack, J&K Police cop Rameez Raja was martyred," the police said.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces had broken out in the early hours of Tuesday at Vailoo in Kokernag area. All three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed. (ANI)

