Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): Two Army jawans injured in the encounter with terrorists in the Wangam area of the Shopian district, as per the Kashmir Police IG Vijay Kumar on Saturday.

Earlier today, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Wangam area of Shopian, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

"#Encounter has started at Wangam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the tweet added.

On March 22, four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Munihal area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the police official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)