Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The encounter is still in progress.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier in the day, the encounter had started between security forces and terrorists in the Hyderpora area in Budgam district.

"Encounter has started at Hyderpora, Srinagar. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

