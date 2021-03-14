Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 14 (ANI): A terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Sophian's Rawalpora area on Sunday, police said.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rawalpora area on Saturday.

Earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district. (ANI)

