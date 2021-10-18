Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], October 18 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that no terrorists could enter within the 50-100 kilometres range of Srinagar during his tenure as Jammu and Kashmir Governor but now they are killing poor people.

"During my tenure as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, no terrorists could enter within the 50-100 kms range of Srinagar. But now, terrorists are killing poor people in Srinagar. This is really saddening," Malik said.

Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. During his tenure, the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the region into two Union Territories was taken in August 2019.

He has also served as Governor of Goa from November 2019 to August 18, 2020. Malik took oath as the Governor of Meghalaya on August 20, 2020.

In the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spate of targeted killings of civilians especially non-locals. On Sunday, two non-locals labourers were killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them at the Wanpoh area of Kulgam.

Earlier, a gol-gappa seller from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in the Union Territory on Friday. (ANI)

