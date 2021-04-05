Patna, Apr 5 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that testing rate for COVID-19 was being cranked up in view of the "second wave" of the pandemic which has caused a spike in fresh cases in many parts of the country, including the state.

Talking to reporters here, he said, the testing rate had come down to 20,000 samples per day following a let up during winter and the vaccination drive but now directions have been issued to increase that by at least five times.

"At a recent meeting I have asked officials concerned to ensure that the number of tests conducted per day is raised to one lakh samples per day. Most of these have to be RT-PCR tests, it has been made clea", he said.

"Simultaneously, vaccination drive will continue. Along with these measures, restrictions like postponement of reopening of schools and renewed stress on social distancing and wearing of masks should help us tide over the challenge", he added.

Bihar is also witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to the health department bulletin, 935 fresh COVID cases were reported in the state, 432 out of which was in Patna.

The coronavirus tally is 269312 in the state, where the count of the active cases stood at 4143.

The state tested 72,418 samples in the past 24 hours, while the total test of samples so far was over 2.40 crore.

The recovery rate in Bihar is 97.87 per cent.

Total deaths due to coronavirus in the state is 1586.

On the vaccination front, 47,875 people were administered jabs on Sunday, while 3496836 citizens have been inoculated in Bihar.

Replying to reporters queries on other issues, the chief minister accused the opposition of seeking "publicity" by attacking him and his government over incidents like the killing of five people in Madhubani district, around Holi, and a hooch tragedy in Nawada which has claimed 15 lives.

The main opposition RJD has formed a "fact-finding team" comprising five members for visiting the site of incident where five members of a family were shot dead following a dispute over fishing in a pond.

The chief minister reacted testily "perhaps it serves them well to get some publicity this way. We believe in work. The DGP has been regularly in touch with officials concerned and the guilty will soon be caught and brought to justice".

He also pointed out that in Nawada, "action has been taken" in connection with the hooch tragedy which has similarly led to opposition criticism of the government.

Nawada SP Dhurat Sayali Savlaram had at a press conference earlier in the day confirmed altogether 15 deaths on account of consumption of spurious liquor during the Holi festivities.

She also said four persons have been arrested in this connection while two police officials and a chowkidar have been placed under suspension for laxity and dereliction of duty.

Sale and consumption of liquor was completely banned in the state in April, 2016.

