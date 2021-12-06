Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) All 13 passengers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 here after arriving from "at risk" foreign countries have tested negative for the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, Omicron, the state government said on Monday.

Also Read | 'Omicron Intensity Lower if Both Doses Vaccine Taken', Says Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

The 13 passengers arrived here since last week and were found to be positive for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR tests conducted at the international airport.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Instructs Delhi Airport To Introduce Token System for COVID-19 Testing.

Their samples were sent for genome sequencing and it revealed that they were negative for Omicron, a state government bulletin said.

The government has strengthened the testing mechanism at the Hyderabad international airport, among other measures, in the wake of 'Omicron' threat.

RT-PCR tests are being conducted on passengers arriving from the 11 countries which have been declared "at risk" by the Centre, it said.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday logged 195 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,77,138, while the toll rose to 4,000 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri districts (14 each), the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

It said 171 people recovered, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,69,328.

The number of active cases nos stands at 3,810, the bulletin said.

It said 37,108 samples were tested, and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,88,01,263.

The samples tested per million population was 7,73,811.

The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.84 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)