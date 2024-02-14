Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation for the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi near the State Secretariat here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the former Prime minister sacrificed his life for the integrity of the country.

"His statue is meant for not just garlanding on his birthdays and anniversaries, but also to give us inspiration," the Telangana CM said, according to an official release.

Revanth Reddy said Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi would be invited for unveiling the statue.

