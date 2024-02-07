Hyderabad, February 7: Expressing concern over the attack on an Indian IT student from Hyderabad in the US, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government would set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living there and other countries to ensure that all their needs are met. In a post on social media platform X by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to convey his government's concerns over safety of students and citizens living in the US in the wake of the attack on the Hyderabad-native Syed Mazahir Ali in Chicago.

“Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazahir Ali, a student from #Hyderabad, by four robbers in #Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly convey our concerns over the safety of our students and citizens living there. My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met,” the Telangana CMO posted on X. Syed Mazhar Ali Attacked in Chicago: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Concern Over Assault on Hyderabad Student in US, Says 'My Govt Will Set Up Dedicated Help Desk for All Youth'

“It is my assurance to all citizens of #Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you! CM Sri @Revanth_Anumula,” the Telangana CMO said in the post. Ali, who moved to the US from Hyderabad about six months ago, was brutally attacked by unidentified men near his house in Chicago. In a video posted on social media, Syed Mazahir Ali is seen being chased by three men on February 4 night. In a separate video posted on X, Ali can be seen describing his ordeal with a bloodied nose and face and blood stains on his clothes. US: Indian Student Brutally Attacked, Robbed in Chicago, Indian Mission Assures All Possible Assistance (Watch Video)

His wife, who lives in Hyderabad, has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting assistance to travel to the US along with three minor children. "I am very worried about the safety and security of my husband. I request you to kindly help him in getting the best medical treatment and to make necessary arrangements so that I can travel to the US along with my three children," Ali's wife said in a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister.

