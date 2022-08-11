Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of 'Raksha Bandhan' festival.

Raksha Badhan symbolises the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, Soundararajan said.

"All the brothers shall shower their sisters with lots of affection, care, and protection on this occasion.

"Let the 'rakhi' that is tied to the wrist of brothers be a sublime symbol of raksha (protection) for the sisters," she said in a press release.

She wished that the festival be celebrated in the true spirit of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

The Chief Minister said the festival of rakhi symbolises that the brothers always stand by their sisters and protect them.

"The Chief Minister said the festival of rakhi which is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the month of Shravan with brotherhood and love is a great Indian tradition since time immemorial," a CMO releas said.

