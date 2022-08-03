Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday dismissed Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's allegation of corruption in the Kaleswaram project.

"Yesterday, Union Minister Shekhawat came. (He says) one thing in Dilli, another thing in 'galli' (street). The same Shekhawat had said in January, 2022 in Parliament that Central government gave all permissions to Kaleswaram project," Harish Rao said.

Also Read | Delhi: IT Raids on Hospitals Reveals Unaccounted Income of Rs 150 Cr, Jewellery Seized.

The Union Minister had said Kaleswaram project would irrigate 18 lakh acres and stabilise irrigation in another 18.50 lakh acres, he said, speaking at a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for a hospital near here.

"He had said in Parliament itself that there was no corruption in Kaleswaram project. He said in 'galli' that Kaleswaram does not have permissions," he said.

Also Read | Price Rise: Everything Appears ‘Goody-Goody’ to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Ask Common People If It Really Is So, Says AAP.

He quoted Shekhawat as having said that the project does not have forest and environment clearances and that there was corruption.

Kaleswaram project has clearances related to forest, environment, hydrology, irrigation planning, farmers' welfare, cost appraisal, Central soil and material clearance, Central groundwater clearance and technical advisory committee's clearance, he said.

All these were given by the Union Water Resources Ministry, he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier appreciated Kaleswaram, while Shekhawat had also praised the project in Parliament but he is speaking differently in a public meeting on Tuesday, he claimed.

The BJP leaders were trying to defame TRS government and gain political mileage, alleged Harish Rao, a nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Shekhawat on Tuesday hit out at Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling his promises like making a Dalit the Chief Minister and also over alleged corruption in the Kaleswaram project. Referring to the TRS government's demand that the Kaleswaram project be accorded national project status, he claimed that the pumphouses of three dams of the project are sunk under water now following recent heavy rains in view of its alleged wrong design.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)