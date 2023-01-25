Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday proposed to conduct safety audit of high-rise buildings in Hyderabad and other cities in the State, as part of measures to prevent fire mishaps.

The measures were proposed by State ministers, including Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, who held a meeting with senior officials on the measures to be taken with regard to high-rise buildings that do not adhere to the fire safety norms within GHMC limits, an official release said.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of fire mishaps here in recent times.

"Conduct fire safety audits of high-rise buildings and huge structures in Hyderabad and other cities in the State. It includes commercial buildings, hospitals, and schools. The measures should not cause inconvenience to people," the release said.

The other measures proposed by the Ministers include changing existing fire safety rules if required, using drones and robotics technology in maintaining fire safety at tall structures in Hyderabad and preparing a list of suggestions after studying the best practices adopted by cities in the country and in foreign countries to prevent recurring of fire mishaps.

The State government is ready to provide modern equipment and resources to the Fire Services Department, said the release.

The release further said a representation has to be prepared on the equipment needed on an immediate basis.

It added that an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh would be given to each of the three victims of the recent fire accident in Secunderabad here.

A major fire broke out at a commercial building at Secunderabad recently and it took several hours to bring the blaze under control.

The bones of a person were found during a search conducted after the fire was put out, while the mortal remains of two others who were suspected to have got trapped in the fire in the building could not be found.

