India News | Thane City's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 2,604; Death Toll 75

Thane, May 28 (PTI) With the addition of 154 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, the tally of COVID-19 patients in Thane city of Maharashtra rose to 2,604, a civic official said.

The number of coronavirus victims in the city also grew to 75 as three more people succumbed to the infection, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) spokesman Sandeep Malavi said.

With as many as 712 patients, Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar ward in the city has reported maximum number of cases so far, he said.

In Navi Mumbai, the number of patients rose to 1,931 with the addition of 78 cases on Thursday. The civic body has so far recorded 61 deaths.

In Kalyan Dombivli, the number of coronavirus positive cases so far is 911, while the death toll within in the municipal limits is 27, a statement said.

In Thane city, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Thursday set up a round-the-clock war room to provide information about related to coronavirus situation, to give instructions to citizens and the corporators.

In a statement, the civic body said that the war room will also deal with the admission of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and guide them properly.

