Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 50 per cent water reduction in the Thane area due to the sudden fire that broke out at a water pumping station in the Pise region of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation earlier on Monday evening.

On the evening of Monday, a massive fire broke out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Pise Water Pumping Station, leading to a significant impact on water supply across several parts of Mumbai.

Also Read | Basavaraj Patil Resigns: Former Maharashtra MLA Quits Congress, Joins BJP in Presence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video).

According to a civic official, the incident impacted the water supply in the eastern part of the suburbs, as well as the water supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city.

Additionally, the water supply pressure in the western suburbs and other parts of Mumbai may also be affected, said the official.

Also Read | Germany: Union Calls 3-day Lufthansa Ground Staff Strike.

As per the civic official, the BMC administration urged citizens to cooperate and utilize water resources judiciously since the prompt cooperation of residents is essential to mitigate the impact of the disruption and ensure that essential water services can be restored as swiftly as possible.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to address the situation and restore normalcy to the water supply system in the affected areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)