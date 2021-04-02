Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMS) has said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, its property tax collection during the fiscal ending March 2021 grew by Rs 122 crore to Rs 625 crore.

The civic body said this in a release issued on Thursday.

"Despite the pandemic, people of the city cooperated with the TMC and paid Rs 625 crore property tax," it said.

Although the target was Rs 683 crore, the collection was slightly affected due to the pandemic, it added.

Last year (till March 2020), the TMC had collected Rs 502 crore property tax, which went up by Rs 122.78 crore this time. This shows that the collection has grown by 24.45 per cent, the civic body said in the release.

A total of 4,312 properties have been sealed for non- payment of property tax.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said in a release said that it has collected Rs 427.50 crore property tax during the fiscal that ended March 2021, an increase of Rs 134.41 crore as compared to the previous year.

On March 31 alone, Rs 10.78 crore property tax was collected, it said.

