Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday accused Thane Municipal Corporation officials of taking away Rs 14 crore worth of equipment from a COVID facility in Kausa here without permission from MHADA.

Awhad, a senior NCP leader and MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa, said the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, which is part of his ministry, had donated the equipment last year when the outbreak was at its peak.

Annoyed after not finding the equipment when he came to review facilities at the centre amid a surge in cases, the minister said TMC officials had acted irresponsibly and must be punished.

"MHADA had spent Rs 20 crore to set up this centre. These equipments belong to MHADA and the TMC cannot take it away in this manner. It must immediately place it back at the Kausa COVID centre. Or else I will register a police complaint," Awhad warned.

He said 92 ventilators are also missing, and asked TMC officials to get the Kausa COVID facility back in shape as quickly as possible.

TMC officials could not be reached or comments. PTI

