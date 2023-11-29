Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) The Thane police have arrested two more persons in connection with the case of breaching the system of a payment gateway service provider and detection of suspicious transactions worth Rs 16,180 crore, officials said.

With this, 11 people have been arrested so far in the case.

A 30-year-old Chartered Accountant from Vashi in Navi Mumbai and a 35-year-old businessman from Kandivali in neighbouring Mumbai were arrested on Tuesday night after their involvement in the crime was established during investigation, a police release said.

The Thane police in Maharashtra earlier arrested nine persons after their involvement in the crime came to light.

The accused allegedly set up several partnership firms on bogus documents to launder the amount, the police said.

According to the police, the fraud was taking place for a long time, but it came to light after a complaint was lodged with the Srinagar police station here about the hacking of payment gateway system of the company in April 2023 and Rs 25 crore being siphoned off.

During the probe, the cyber cell team came across suspicious transactions of more than Rs 16,180 crore.

The Naupada police in the city on October 6 registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

