Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 36-year-old man accused of raping and threatening a woman, citing that she had failed to support her version of events.

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete acquitted the man, a native of Uttar Pradesh, of charges under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A copy of the order dated February 7 was made available on Monday.

The prosecution alleged that the accused, who is the victim's relative, raped her at her residence in Mira Road in May 2017 and reportedly threatened to release objectionable material.

The accused allegedly raped the woman on multiple occasions between June 6 and June 26, 2017. A police complaint was subsequently lodged.

Judge Shete noted that the victim had failed to support her own version and emphasised that according to her medical report, there was "no evidence of any injury over the body."

The absence of injuries, as the court observed, was "suggestive of consensual intercourse with the accused," the court said.

The court also took into account that the alleged accused had later married the victim.

