Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): The JMFC Court, Thane on Monday granted transit remand of Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi and Sonu Suresh Tiwari to Uttar Pradesh Police till July 16 in connection with the Kanpur encounter case.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had on Saturday arrested Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi alias Guddan, a close aide of slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, and his driver from Mumbai's Thane area.

According to an official statement, ATS Juhu Unit in Mumbai today received a tipoff through reliable sources that one of the wanted accused in the matter was in the Thane area in search of a hideout.

The ATS said that the initial inquiry has revealed that Trivedi was involved in many cases with Vikas Dubey including the 2001 murder case of state minister Santosh Shukla.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a cash reward on his arrest.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who was allegedly involved in over 60 criminal cases, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police after he arrived in Kanpur in a police vehicle from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on a transit remand.

According to the police, the vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey had overturned in a bid to avoid a herd of cattle on the road, following which he snatched the pistol of an inspector and tried to run away.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which eight cops were killed, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday morning and handed over to the UP Police. (ANI)

