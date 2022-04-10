Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The dead body of a 30-year-old youth was recovered from a bus parked near a burial place in Mira Road, informed the police on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Nanaware who did not return home after going out with his friends on Thursday night. Later, the family members had registered a case at the nearest police station on Friday.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Dialogue: PM Narendra Modi to Hold Virtual Interaction with US President Joe Biden Tomorrow.

The police officials stated that Sachin was lynched to death with his face crushed by a stone.

Police registered a case of murder and investigations are underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Centres of Faith Play Key Role in Spreading Social Consciousness, Says PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)