Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) With the addition of 413 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,23,970, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 42 patients during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 10,180. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.94 per cent now, he added.

The caseload in neighbouring Palghar district has gone up to 1,13,136, while the number of deceased has increased to 2,358, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)