Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) With the addition of as many as 979 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the tally in Thane district went up to 22,567, the local administration said.

Also, 26 more people died due to COVID-19, five of them in Thane city, taking the toll in the district to 771, the administration said, citing its daily health report.

The number of positive cases in Thane city stood at 6,443, while the count was 4961 in NMMC (Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation) limits.

The number of positive cases detected in the district on Monday was: 118 in Thane, 256 in Kalyan, 129 in MBMC, 120 in NMMC areas and 130 in Ambernath.

For the fourth consecutive day, Kalyan recorded more than 200 positive cases.

In adjoining Palghar district, the number of cases rose to 2861, while the death toll stood at 101, another report said.

