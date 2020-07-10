Thane, Jul 9 (PTI) With the addition of 1,793 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 48,856, a senior official said.

As many as 50 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,454, said the official from the district collectorate.

A Thane city police spokesman said a constable attached to the Kasarwadavali police station died in the evening due to coronavirus.

The official said Kalyan city added the maximum 580 cases, taking the total to 10,931, while 348 more persons tested positive in Thane city, pushing up the count to 12,053.

The tally in Mira Bhayander stood at 4,993, he said.

Thane city reported 16 deaths, while Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi recorded nine and eight fatalities, respectively, the official said.

Another official said the adjoining Palghar district has so far recorded 8,403 COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths. PTI

