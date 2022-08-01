Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,219, a health official said on Monday.

The district is left with 758 active cases while 7,22,181COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.

With no fresh death due to the infection, the fatality toll stood at 11,927 as of Sunday, he added.

